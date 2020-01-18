Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Eufemia "Fanny" Tesoriero

Eufemia "Fanny" Tesoriero Obituary
Eufemia "Fanny" Tesoriero

Eufemia "Fanny" Tesoriero of Cherry Hill, NJ, died January 17, 2020. She was 93. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Tesoriero. Loving mother of Rosalie Holtzheimer (Bob), Angelo Tesoriero (Joyce), John Tesoriero (Donna), and Linda May (Christopher). Dear sister of Aurora LaCastro and Avera Prestino. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9pm at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will be held at Church on Wednesday morning 10 to 11:45am at Holy Eucharist RC Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 12 noon. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
