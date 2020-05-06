|
|
Eugene Bromke
Cherry Hill, NJ - On May 4, 2020; Age 88; Longtime Cherry Hill resident; Beloved husband of Helen (nee Root); Devoted father of Craig, Keith (Susanne) and Gary (Michelle) all of Cherry Hill; Grandfather to Crystal Woodmancy (Shane), Craig Bromke, Jr, Casey Bromke, Brandy Quinones (Al), Keith Bromke, Jr. Wade Bromke, Sarah Bromke, Alyssa Bromke and Madison Bromke; Great-grandfather to Cassandra Bromke, Shane Woodmancy Jr and Sylas Woodmancy. "Uncle Gene" is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Eugene proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an avid sports enthusiast and even bowled a 300 game in his regular bowling league.
Interment was private at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eugene may be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020