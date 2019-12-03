|
Eugene Ciaciak
Eugene Ciaciak, age 78 of Pennsauken, NJ passed away on December 2nd 2019. Devoted husband of Carole Ciaciak for 59 years. Beloved father of Eileen (Joe) Calogero , Gene (Maureen) Ciaciak , and Greg (Erin) Ciaciak. Loving and devoted grandfather of Joey, Danielle, Rachel, Liam, and Kieran. Dear brother of Frank (Helene) Ciaciak. Gene was a retired longshoreman for ILA Local 1291. He loved his shore home in Ocean City, NJ and he enjoyed every moment with his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 from 9:30 am-10:45 am at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Marlton Pike (Route 70) Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial,11:30 am at Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church located at 43 W Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ 08109. In lieu of flowers donations can made to St. Peter's Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019