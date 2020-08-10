Eugene Egizi Sr
Vineland - Eugene had a degree in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University and worked for many years in oil refineries, later shifting careers he started a company building Modular homes, Chestnut Homes. He owned several investment properties throughout his life. Eugene enjoyed building many homes in Vineland, including his own and in his younger years was always working on one project or another in his garage. Eugene developed an early love for technology, he had a personal computer in the early 80s and was always looking to get the next gadget or upgraded device.
Eugene had a passion for life and fought through multiple illnesses including a leukemia diagnosis in 2000 treated with a stem cell transplant from his sister Josie.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church where he and Eileen were involved with PreCana. They were also involved in Marriage Encounter for many years. He enjoyed going to shows and concerts and traveling with Eileen on many trips within and outside of the United States. Eugene was passionate about learning and was always ready to discuss the latest scientific or historical documentary he watched with his family and friends. He was passionate about politics and frequently wrote to and was sometimes included in the Daily Journal. He especially enjoyed time with his family and friends, always ready to engage in lively conversations over coffee or dinner.
Eugene is survived by his wife Eileen and his three children; Eugene Egizi Jr. of Vineland; Elisa Bailey (Chris Bailey) of Haddonfield NJ and Erica Egizi of Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by four grandchildren; Amanda Hurst (Al Hurst) of Grand Cayman; Julia Bossi (Ryan Chesterton) of Los Angeles CA; Gina Bossi of Silver Spring MD and Olivia Bailey of Haddonfield NJ.
Eugene was one of seven siblings, survived by Martin Egizi of Cherry Hill, Josephine (Josie) Borgini of Haddonfield and Geri Borbe of Voorhees NJ. He is predeceased by Theresa Egizi of Cherry Hill, Robert Egizi of Haddonfield and Emma D'Autrechy of Haddonfield.
Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament-St Michael's Church, 504 S West Ave, Minotola, NJ 08341. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Leukemia Society https://www.lls.org
and please remember Eugene when you cast your vote to remove President Trump from office.