Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Road
Washington Township, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Road
Washington Township, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd.
Turnersville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ciociola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. Ciociola Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. Ciociola Sr. Obituary
Eugene R. Ciociola, Sr.

Washington Twp. - on September 12, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Age 90.

Born in Philadelphia, Gene moved to Washington Township in the late 1960s where he resided with his wife Theresa.

Gene lived a wonderful life and will be remembered as a superb husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. An excellent student, he graduated from Edward W. Bok Vocation High School where he was senior class president. A true gentleman, Gene was devoted to his family and his faith. He loved watching Philly sports teams and playing golf and bowling. Gene worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 33 years first as a machinist and then as one of the first computer programmers. During the Korean War, Gene served in the U.S. Air Force. In his later years Gene was active at the Washington Twp. Senior Center.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Theresa (nee Concello); his parents Frank and Anna (nee Aberman) Ciociola; and his brothers Jerome, Francis, and Joseph. Gene is survived by his loving wife of almost 4 years Eve Russo. Devoted father of Gene (Karen) and Annette C. Giaquinto (James). Loving grandfather of Matthew. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and members of the Russo family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday 5:00 - 7:00 pm and Monday 8:30 - 9:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 am, SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville NJ 08012. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to SS. Peter & Paul RC Church at the above address.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now