Eugene W. Good



Marlton - Eugene W. Good, 88, of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Care One at Moorestown.



Born in Camden, NJ, Eugene resided in Tabernacle and Marlton, NJ, most of his life. He retired from the Iron Workers Local #399 in Camden, NJ. Eugene was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He loved motorcycles, wine making, canning, making lead soldiers, and woodworking, building birdhouses, wishing wells and wheel barrels to name a few.



Grandfather of the late Philip Spakosky; he is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia Good (nee Player); his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Joseph Romano; his son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Michele Good; his sister-in-law, Judy Good (the late John); three grandchildren, Jeff Spakosky, and Rebecca and Daniel Good; three great grandchildren, Addison, Austin and Mariah; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1-3PM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 3PM, at the funeral home



Interment will be held privately at the Brig. Gen Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.



Contributions may be made in Eugene's memory to the Purple Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.



Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store