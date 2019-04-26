Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Evan MacAdams
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Evan Patrick MacAdams


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brooklawn - Suddenly, on April 22, 2019, from injuries sustained from a tragic pedestrian car accident. Age 42. Beloved and cherished son of Ken MacAdams (Patti) and Patti Mastoris (late Alex). Beloved brother of Marianne Borrello (Michael) and Dean Mastoris. Cherished uncle of Alex and Sophia Borrello. Beloved paternal grandson of Eugene "Jeep" MacAdams (Helen) and maternal grandson of Mary Mullen and the late James "Bud" Mullen. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his beloved uncle, Tommy MacAdams.

Evan was a graduate of Bishop Eustace Prep class of 1994. He enjoyed the many years he spent working alongside his family at the Palace Diner in West Berlin. Evan's passion was his music and playing his guitar.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday morning, April 29, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Funeral Service 12 Noon in the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org Please memo: Evan P. MacAdams.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Evan P. MacAdams.

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME

Gloucester City

Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019
