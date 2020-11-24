1/1
Evelyn C. Lonabaugh
Evelyn C. Lonabaugh

Gloucester City - Evelyn C. Lonabaugh (nee Maddocks), age 88, passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Riverfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Pennsauken.

Mrs. Lonabaugh spent her entire life in Gloucester City. Through the years she made her career as an office worker and devoted her life to her family as a wife, mother and homemaker.

Evelyn is the widow of her late husband John Lonabaugh and is the mother of Jeannette Lonabaugh, Danielia Gallente, John Lonabaugh and Deborah Ksiezniak. She is the proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7.

Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the Lonabaugh family and share their heartfelt stories on Saturday afternoon between 12:00 and 1:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City where a funeral ceremony will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment and a closing, graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gloucester City. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
856-456-0599
