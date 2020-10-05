1/
Evelyn D. Nardello
Berlin - Evelyn D. Nardello (nee Griffiths) passed away on October 3, 2020, of Berlin, NJ, age 88. Loving wife of 67 years to the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Michael Nardello (June) of Berlin and Timothy Nardello (Ellen) of Berlin. Dear sister of Scott Griffiths (Mela) of Robbinsville, the late Ralph Griffiths (Susan) and the late Dale Griffiths (Lee). Also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Mrs. Nardello loved caring for her home and cooking "The Big Five" for her family.

Services will be held privately with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. For those wishing to donate in Evelyn's memory the family has suggested: Samaritan Hospice, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176 or the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
