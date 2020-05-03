Services
More Obituaries for Evelyn DeMarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn DeMarco


1927 - 2020
Evelyn DeMarco Obituary
Evelyn DeMarco

Sewell - Evelyn DeMarco (nee Chierci), on May 1, 2020 of Sewell, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Devoted mother of Patricia Thurston (Eugene), Salvatore DeMarco (Virginia) and Raymond DeMarco (Cheryl). Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Antoinette Kato and preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a former parishioner of Mary, Mother of the Church and she enjoyed playing bingo. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Evelyn's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020
