Evelyn Fishman
Encinitas, CA - February 9, 2020. Formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ and Hollywood, FL. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Fishman. Survived by her brother Jerry (Elaine) Konefsky. Mother of Louis (Carla) Fishman, Alan (Esther) Fishman and Sandra (the late Larry) Konefsky. Grandmother of Alison (Andy) Boyle, Brandon (Toni) Fishman, Michelle (Grant) Roberts, Herb (Lindsay) Fishman, (the late Aaron) Donna Mamaril-Fishman and 8 Great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and served as chapter president in both NJ and FL. Services will be at a later date. All contributions can be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020