Evelyn H. Rome Obituary
Evelyn H. Rome

Berlin - On February 6, 2020, Evelyn H. (nee White) Rome. Beloved wife of the late Robert Collom, the late Paul Ulrich and the late Thomas M. Rome. Loving mother of Jeffrey Collom of Homosassa, Fl., the late Wayne (Barbara) Collom of Plantation, Fl., Gerald Collom of Wauchula, Fl., Joyce (Walter) Hillmer of Topeka, KS. and Eric (Kathy) Ulrich of Sicklerville, NJ. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Harry White Jr. of Bayport, NY and Ronald White of AR. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Evelyn was a member and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Harrisonburg, VA and Babylon, NY and member at the Sicklerville United Methodist Church in NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning 12noon 1pm followed by funeral services 1pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment will be held privately at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Evelyn's name to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, Blackwood, NJ. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
