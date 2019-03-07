|
|
Evelyn M. Badaracco
Cherry Hill - Evelyn M. Badaracco of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 5, 2019. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late James J. Badaracco. Loving mother of James J. Badaracco, Jr. (Susan) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Eleanor M. Rothamel of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Richard C. Badaracco of Arlington, VA and the late Thomas P. Badaracco. Loving grandmother of Anthony Badaracco (Lucy) of NY, NY, Christina Badaracco of Washington, DC and John Rothamel (Nicole) of Hainesport, NJ. Devoted great grandmother of Johnny and Oliver. Visitation Friday 11 to 11:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 12 noon. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019