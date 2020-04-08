Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Raymond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Raymond Obituary
Evelyn M. Raymond

Lumberton - Evelyn M. Raymond of Lumberton, NJ, formerly of Medford, NJ died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 81. Evelyn was the wife of the late Anthony N. She was the mother of JoAnn Raymond Fisher (Mark) and Linda Raymond Yacker (Barry). She was the grandmother of Michaela Yacker. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church. She loved all animals. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -