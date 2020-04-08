|
|
Evelyn M. Raymond
Lumberton - Evelyn M. Raymond of Lumberton, NJ, formerly of Medford, NJ died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 81. Evelyn was the wife of the late Anthony N. She was the mother of JoAnn Raymond Fisher (Mark) and Linda Raymond Yacker (Barry). She was the grandmother of Michaela Yacker. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church. She loved all animals. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020