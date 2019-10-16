|
|
Evelyn Mae Melk
Magnolia - MELK, Evelyn Mae (nee Zimmermann), born on November 7, 1924 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 13, 2019, of Magnolia NJ. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Henry Melk. Loving mother of Janice Close (Gary), Virginia Reechia (Michael), Elaine Bruynell, John Melk, Arlene Shelley (Frank) and Phyllis Melk-Dentino. Dearly loved grandmother of Linda, Lynne, Donna, David, the late Janice, Jacqueline, Jill, Cheryl, Jennifer, Victoria, Miriam, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Eva, Andrew, Catherine, Alexander, Suzanne, Nicholas and Caroline, great grandmother of 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Evelyn was an active member of her Magnolia community. Along with her husband, Evelyn was a Founding Member of Berean Baptist Church in Magnolia. Her love in life was being an exemplary mother and grandmother and raising her children in a loving Christian home. She was a living example of the love of Christ, and made it her ministry to share her faith with the children around her. Her love for her family was only second to her love for Jesus. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 10am-12noon at Milestone Church (formerly Berean Baptist Church) 1030 East Evesham Road Magnolia where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019