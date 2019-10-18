|
|
Evelyn Plofker
Voorhees - October 17, 2019. Wife of the late Morton Plofker. Mother of Alan (Bryna) Plofker, Steven (Bobbi Brown) Plofker, Naomi (Jim) Morris and Richard (Mary Jane) Plofker. Grandmother of Becca, Jessica, Jeremy, Tyler, Dylan, Cody, Duke, Owen and Nate. Great Grandmother of Evie and Max. Graveside services are Sunday beginning 12:00 noon at Wellwood Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. The family will receive guests at Lions Gate in Voorhees, NJ on Monday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019