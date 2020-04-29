|
|
Evelyn R. North
Stratford - Evelyn (Ada) Rexon North, 95, of Stratford, New Jersey entered into the presence of her Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1924, to Howard and Sara Rexon of Dairy Knoll Farm in Stratford, the fourth in a family of eight children. She had many fond memories of life on the farm, including the annual 4th of July picnics and sledding on Rexon's hill. After graduating from Haddon Heights High School, she worked in Philadelphia at the Insurance Company of North America. She met the love of her life, Robert North, at Stratford Methodist Church and they were married on July 19, 1947. Bob preceded her in death on June 9, 1983. Of late, Evelyn was a resident at Wiley Christian Retirement Community in Marlton.
Evelyn was a member of Christ Community Church in Lindenwold, and over many years taught Sunday School, several Bible studies, sang in choirs, and organized various women and senior activities. For over 60 years, she met monthly with local ladies in a group called "Ever Ready". Evelyn loved to entertain, was an excellent cook, and a gracious hostess to many who spent time in her home. She blessed all who had the opportunity to know her, but most importantly, she lived to serve the Lord Jesus Christ.
Evelyn is survived by her brother Howard Rexon (Audrey) of Williamstown, NJ, her four children: Carol (Vernon) Schwanger of Boyertown, PA; Marilyn (Donald) MacIntire of Silver Spring, MD; Roger (Carolyn) North of Lititz, PA; and Margery (David) Peiffer of Stratford, NJ. Her 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren enjoyed close, loving relationships with their 'Mimi'. This large family gathered regularly for holidays and loved their annual vacation time together in Ocean City, NJ.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, May 2nd, and a memorial service will be held some time in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church in Lindenwold or Wiley Christian Retirement Community in Marlton. Funeral arrangements are made by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020