Evelyn (Eve) Vanace
Evelyn (Eve) Vanace went to be with The Lord. 8-12-1931 to 11-6-2020
Loving Mother of: Scott D. Vanace (deceased), Leslie A Akers ( Raymond Jr.), Jeffrey T. Vanace (Patrice), Nancy L. Vanace (deceased). Loving Grandmother of: Raymond III Akers, Alexander Akers, Rachel Vanace and Adriane Vanace.
Eve was born, adopted by Blanche Wolford ( Updike) and grew up in Doylestown PA. She modeled on covers of Love Magazine, later graduated from Hospital of University Pennsylvania Nursing School. She worked as a pediatric nurse, first in New York then at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Later she worked as a geriatric nurse at Cadbury in Cherry Hill NJ. Eve dealt with a difficult illness, Parkinson"s disease. We admired her strength and bravery throughout this battle. She was a member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church and was a woman of faith, while living her life serving others. She played a unique and special role in the lives of all she cared for. We will miss her but take great comfort knowing she is united with God . We are so thankful for the life she lived and happy that she will live on in our hearts. A memorial service will be determined by the status of pandemic. We are so thankful for all her family and friends that were with her on her journey!
Friends wishing to honor her are invited to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.