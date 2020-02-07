|
Faith E. Munson
Washington Twp. - (nee Reckley), on February 6, 2020. Age 83. Loving mother of Sarah Munson-Goldfinch, Laura Ann Munson-Straub and Todd Reckley Munson (Laura Reinhart-Munson). Devoted grandmother of Mark Anthony Cinque, Allison Faith Straub, Elizabeth Ann Straub, Zachry Paul Munson, Joseph Todd Munson and Dominick William Munson. Dear mother-in-law of Kenneth R. Straub and Jane Munson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 149 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville NJ 08012. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faith's memory may be made to the church at the above address or Bells Elementary School (Music Program), 227 Greentree Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020