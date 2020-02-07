Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
149 Ganttown Rd.
Turnersville, NJ
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
149 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
149 Ganttown Rd.
Turnersville, NJ
More Obituaries for Faith Munson
Faith E. Munson


1936 - 2020
Faith E. Munson Obituary
Faith E. Munson

Washington Twp. - (nee Reckley), on February 6, 2020. Age 83. Loving mother of Sarah Munson-Goldfinch, Laura Ann Munson-Straub and Todd Reckley Munson (Laura Reinhart-Munson). Devoted grandmother of Mark Anthony Cinque, Allison Faith Straub, Elizabeth Ann Straub, Zachry Paul Munson, Joseph Todd Munson and Dominick William Munson. Dear mother-in-law of Kenneth R. Straub and Jane Munson.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 149 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville NJ 08012. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Faith's memory may be made to the church at the above address or Bells Elementary School (Music Program), 227 Greentree Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
