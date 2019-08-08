|
Falco S. Caniglia
Cherry Hill -
Falco S. Caniglia of Cherry Hill, NJ died August 5, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Lamb) for over 66 years. Loving father of Elaine Bell (Tim), Janice Shapiro (Paul), Dianne Kestenbaum (Jeff), Bob Caniglia (Janet), Sharon Starkey (Kevin); 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday 10 to 10:45am in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Please visit schetterfh.com to view and share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019