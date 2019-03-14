|
Fannie "Fay" Spivak
Voorhees - March 13, 2019, age 104. Mother of Dr. Michael (Barbara) Spivak and Dennis (Audrey) Spivak. Grandmother of Gayl Spivak, Mark (Heidi) Spivak, Traci (Adam) Lava, Steven (Josette) Spivak, Kelli (Dan) Scholnick and Jeff (Penny) Toren. Great grandmother of Dylan, Justin, Jacob, Max, Zachary, Ryan, Maya, Anna, Rebecca, Noah, Lauren and Andrew. Graveside services are Fri. at 1:00 pm at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Barbara Spivak.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019