Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Collingdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Spivak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie "Fay" Spivak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fannie "Fay" Spivak Obituary
Fannie "Fay" Spivak

Voorhees - March 13, 2019, age 104. Mother of Dr. Michael (Barbara) Spivak and Dennis (Audrey) Spivak. Grandmother of Gayl Spivak, Mark (Heidi) Spivak, Traci (Adam) Lava, Steven (Josette) Spivak, Kelli (Dan) Scholnick and Jeff (Penny) Toren. Great grandmother of Dylan, Justin, Jacob, Max, Zachary, Ryan, Maya, Anna, Rebecca, Noah, Lauren and Andrew. Graveside services are Fri. at 1:00 pm at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Barbara Spivak.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now