Farshid Payrow
Moorestown, NJ - Age 70, of Moorestown, NJ, lost his hard-fought battle with prostate cancer on August 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Farshid was born in Iran and immigrated to the US at age 22. A small business owner, he epitomized the American dream. Survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Payrow; children Leila Getto (Jay) and Kevin Payrow (Melissa); grandchildren Myles and Reid Getto, Mila and Kinsley Payrow; beloved sisters Fariedeh, Fariba (Javid), Ferial (Masoud) and Afsaneh (Hassan), one uncle, two aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 12:15 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 PM. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will immediately follow at the home of Leila and Jay Getto, and will continue on Monday and Tuesday from 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, or Lighthouse Hospice.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 24, 2019