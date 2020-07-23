Faustino Anthony Cocco
Sicklerville - Passed away on July 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late Caterina (nee Guerrelli) and Faustino Cocco, he was 87 years old. Affectionately known as Junior to his deceased brother Victor and sister Mafalda. He is lovingly remembered by his children Melanie Cocco, Tino (Debbie) Cocco, Victor Cocco and Patricia Cocco (Jack) McNamara and six grandchildren. He was an uncle to Johanna, Vicky, and Ed. Faustino was a Korean War Veteran (Army). Following his service, he built a five bedroom house for his family himself while working full time as a machinist at the Philadelphia Naval Yard.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Catholic Graveside Service and U.S. Army Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA on Monday, July 27th at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faustino's memory may be made to Catholic Charities, USA (https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
) Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Faustino Anthony Cocco. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCann-Healey Funeral Home:
Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142