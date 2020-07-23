1/1
Faustino Anthony Cocco
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faustino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faustino Anthony Cocco

Sicklerville - Passed away on July 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late Caterina (nee Guerrelli) and Faustino Cocco, he was 87 years old. Affectionately known as Junior to his deceased brother Victor and sister Mafalda. He is lovingly remembered by his children Melanie Cocco, Tino (Debbie) Cocco, Victor Cocco and Patricia Cocco (Jack) McNamara and six grandchildren. He was an uncle to Johanna, Vicky, and Ed. Faustino was a Korean War Veteran (Army). Following his service, he built a five bedroom house for his family himself while working full time as a machinist at the Philadelphia Naval Yard.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Catholic Graveside Service and U.S. Army Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA on Monday, July 27th at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Faustino's memory may be made to Catholic Charities, USA (https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org) Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Faustino Anthony Cocco. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCann-Healey Funeral Home:

Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
t Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
To my loving Father we miss you and send our love to you in Heaven . Your hard work and kindness has provided us loving memories . I know you are seeing us from Heaven above enjoying life because of your love .
From your loving Son Victor
Victor Cocco
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved