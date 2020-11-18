Fay K. Scargill
Blackwood - Fay K. Scargill (nee: Okeson),of Blackwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Scargill (Proud United States Naval Veteran) and her sons Johnny and Buddy Baker. Beloved mother of Robert (Patti Rutter) Baker, Barbara (Earle) Scargill and Joyce Baker. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and cousins and her extended family. Graveside Religious Services will be held on Friday morning 10:30am at Beth El Cemetery, 1620 Cove Road Pennsauken, NJ. In honoring her memory memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Glendora VFW Post 8714, Veterans of Foreign War at 1008 Central Ave. Glendora, NJ 08029. Arr. by Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home of Gloucester City, NJ. www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com