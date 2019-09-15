|
Fayne Garber
Voorhees - September 14, 2019. Wife of the late Lenard Garber. Mother of Joel (Justine) Garber and Marci (Gabriel) Hawawini. Grandmother of Alfred (Helene), Alana (Jose), Emilie, Evan and Alec. Great Grandmother of Sophie, Benjamin, Isabelle and Adrian. Sister of Paul Winthrop.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 1:00 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:30 pm. Shiva will be observed at Lions Gate on Monday only. Contributions can be made to Temple Beth Sholom Music Fund, www.tbsonline.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019