|
|
Ferdinand (Fred) Nicholas Fiorentino
Fred was born April 21, 1929 and died peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2020 at the age of 91. He got sick with the COVID-19 and was unable to recover but he lived a long and happy life. He is now reunited by his loving wife Elsa Fiorentino in Heaven, they are finally dancing again and can do so for the rest of eternity. Fred was a decorated US Marines and he fought in the Korean War as a fighter pilot. Fred loved music, he played in The Sterling String Band and he played many instruments, but his favorite was the Saxophone. He is survived by his 3 daughters Carla (Chris) Scardecchio, Louise (Bill) Thomson, and Ann (Dutch) Cloud. His Grandchildren Crystal (Scott) Pierson, Nick (Krystal) Luci, and Tom (Rachelle) Oteri and his 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Fred always had a smile for everyone, he was the nicest, kindest man you could ever want to have in your life. He always took care of his family and loved ones. He is loved, treasured and will be with us Always & Forever! "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear," - Anonymous A special Thank You to the Genesis Voorhees Center Nursing Home for taking care of Fred in his finally days and making him comfortable and happy. There will be no service for the public just a private immediate family gathering as part of the wishes of Fred and Elsa and due to the current state of affairs.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020