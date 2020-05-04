|
|
Ferdinand (Fred) Nicholas Fiorentino
4/21/1929 - 4/30/2020
Fred was a decorated Marine Staff Sargent who served in the military from September 14, 1948 to August 15, 1952. He was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal and Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars and a Marine Rifle Marksman Badge. He also worked as an airplane mechanic. In business, he was in the plasters union and was also a foreman of the family business that his dad Vincenzo Fiorentino founded. He was in that business for over 50 years.
Fred was a wonderful family man, musician (while he played multiple instruments the saxophone was his favorite), great dancer, boater, skier and scuba diver. He loved life and made the best of every moment he lived. Rarely did you see him without a smile on his face.
His wife Elsa (Kimmich) predeceased him in 2005. He is at peace with God and reunited with his wife of 50 years.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Ann Cloud (Dutch), Louise Thomson (Bill) and Carla Scardecchio. He has 3 grandchildren, Tom Oteri, Nick Luci and Crystal Scardecchio-Pierce. 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
He will always be in our hearts and memories.
Services will be held at a later date after this pandemic goes away and it will be semi-private.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 10, 2020