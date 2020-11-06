1/1
Filomena DeLuca
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Filomena DeLuca

Gloucester Twp - Filomena DeLuca (nee Navarro) of Gloucester Township, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Devoted wife of the late Caspar "Harry" DeLuca, who predeceased her in 1999. Beloved mother of the late Rita Esposito (John, surviving), LuAnn Alper (Richard) of Philadelphia, PA, Marie Breve (Alex) of North Cape May, NJ, and Michael DeLuca (Joanne) of Washington Township, NJ. Proud grandmother of David, Nicole, Jessica, John, Erica, Paige, and Michael; great-grandmother of Joseph, Novalie, and Lillian. Dear sister of Raymond Navarro (Barbara), Jules Navarro (Joanne), and Rita Gasior (Raymond). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Filomena loved spending time with her family and held them very close to her heart. She enjoyed keeping her hands busy and liked to crochet and knit. Filomena also liked to exercise her mind and would often times be found reading a good book or solving a crossword puzzle.

Filomena's interment with her late husband took place privately. Filomena's Memorial Mass will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences may be shared at

www.earlefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved