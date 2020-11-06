Filomena DeLuca
Gloucester Twp - Filomena DeLuca (nee Navarro) of Gloucester Township, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Devoted wife of the late Caspar "Harry" DeLuca, who predeceased her in 1999. Beloved mother of the late Rita Esposito (John, surviving), LuAnn Alper (Richard) of Philadelphia, PA, Marie Breve (Alex) of North Cape May, NJ, and Michael DeLuca (Joanne) of Washington Township, NJ. Proud grandmother of David, Nicole, Jessica, John, Erica, Paige, and Michael; great-grandmother of Joseph, Novalie, and Lillian. Dear sister of Raymond Navarro (Barbara), Jules Navarro (Joanne), and Rita Gasior (Raymond). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Filomena loved spending time with her family and held them very close to her heart. She enjoyed keeping her hands busy and liked to crochet and knit. Filomena also liked to exercise her mind and would often times be found reading a good book or solving a crossword puzzle.
Filomena's interment with her late husband took place privately. Filomena's Memorial Mass will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com