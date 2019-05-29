|
Filomena Moses
Mt. Ephraim - Filomena Moses, age 96, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Angelo and Rose Paresi in Camden, NJ. Filomena enjoyed sewing and collecting turtle memorobilia. She also loved animals. She will be remembered for being kind and having a good heart. Filomena was a wonderful mother who will be deeply missed.
Filomena is predeceased by her husband, William J. Moses; brother, Rock Paresi; and son in law, Thomas Groatman.
She is survived by her children, Charlene Jones, Rosemary Reedich and her husband Michael, Paula Groatman, Theresa Bergman, Susan Neirzwicki-Moses, and William Moses, Jr. and his wife Alma; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on May 31, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A funeral ceremony will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to One Love Animal Rescue by visiting www.oneloveanimalrescue.org. To visit Filomena's online tribute page, please go to www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019