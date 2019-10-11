Services
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 665-0555
Fisher Pone Sr.

Fisher Pone Sr. Obituary
Fisher Pone, Sr.

Pennsauken - Departed this life on 9/30/19. He leaves to mourn his wife, Brenda; brother, Hubert; sisters, Thelma, Mary and Gertrude; children, Maria, Fisher Jr. (Karen), Renee, James (Nichet), and Walter (Peggy); and a huge loving family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and longtime friends and associates.Service is Mon 11am at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Ave., Pennsauke, NJ. Viewing is 9am-11am. Int at Locustwood Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
