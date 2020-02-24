|
Fleurette Goldman
Mt. Laurel - February 23, 2020. Wife of the late Eli Goldman. Mother of Jerry (Paula) Goldman, Neal (Ruth) Goldman and Michele (Sydney) Weinstein. Grandmother of Alex, Joseph (Sarah), Max, Louis (Marlena), Eliza, Sara (Harris) and Gabby. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. B), Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University, www.temple.edu/boyer.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020