Flora D. Smith
Haddon Township - Flora D. Smith, 92, of Haddon Township, New Jersey, and recently of Pike Creek, Delaware, died a beautifully peaceful death at home with family at her side on Friday, September, 25, 2020.
Flo was a gentle and caring mother, aunt, and friend. She just had a way about her. Unassuming and humble, she also had a strength that showed in her wry sense of humor and direct way of speaking. She was giving and generous and always there when you needed her.
Flo was a doer: she bowled and loved playing cards, travelling, and visiting with her family. She made the best manicotti and spaghetti sauce. Developing a garden later in life, she delighted in the hummingbirds that came to visit it. She wrote poetry and haiku and was an avid reader.
At 60, she completed her college degree in literature and language, and she knew Spanish and French. Around this time, she began practicing Zen Buddhist meditation, which gave her comfort and opened her heart even more.
Flo married George Smith in 1947 and they had three children, who survive her and who are heartbroken by their loss: Loretta, George, and Alex. She is also survived by her grandson, Charlie, whom she loved deeply. And her son-in-law, Ingvar Olsson, was her Best Friend Forever.
Flo's memorial service will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, Delaware on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00PM. Family and friends are invited to attend. In addition, due to the pandemic, the service will be streamed live on the Doherty Funeral Home website, https://www.dohertyfh.com/obituary/Flora-Smith
Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to either an animal shelter (Flo loved animals) or a children's hospital.