Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Cherry Hill - April 1, 2019. Beloved wife for over 35 years of the late Henry "Hank" Chonofsky. Mother of Faith (Robert Powell) Chonofsky, Cindy (Scott Levicoff) Chonofsky, Neil (Melissa) Chonofsky and Andrew (Jennie Fortunoff) Chonofsky. Grandmother of Rachel Powell, Evan Levicoff, Jared Levicoff, Haley Chonofsky, Joshua Chonofsky, Lara Fortunoff and Jonathan Fortunoff.

Beloved memory of Jamie Lieberman.

Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 12:30 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Interment Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. With special thanks to Dr. Jason Palermo and the Heart House, the family asks contributions be made to the ,
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
