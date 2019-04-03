|
|
Floreen Chonofsky
Cherry Hill - April 1, 2019. Beloved wife for over 35 years of the late Henry "Hank" Chonofsky. Mother of Faith (Robert Powell) Chonofsky, Cindy (Scott Levicoff) Chonofsky, Neil (Melissa) Chonofsky and Andrew (Jennie Fortunoff) Chonofsky. Grandmother of Rachel Powell, Evan Levicoff, Jared Levicoff, Haley Chonofsky, Joshua Chonofsky, Lara Fortunoff and Jonathan Fortunoff.
Beloved memory of Jamie Lieberman.
Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 12:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Interment Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. With special thanks to Dr. Jason Palermo and the Heart House, the family asks contributions be made to the ,
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019