Somerdale - (nee Zimmer), age 93, passed away on August 21, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Hawthorne, Sr. Mother of Elizabeth (Robert) Schenberger, the late Raymond, Jr., and the late Florence George. Grandmother of Brian (Amanda) George, Robert Schenberger, Raymond Hawthorne III, and Elaine (Eric) Oleson. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Hunter, Hailey, and Raelynn George, Noah and Annalie Oleson.
