Florence A. Hawthorne
Florence A. Hawthorne

Somerdale - (nee Zimmer), age 93, passed away on August 21, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Hawthorne, Sr. Mother of Elizabeth (Robert) Schenberger, the late Raymond, Jr., and the late Florence George. Grandmother of Brian (Amanda) George, Robert Schenberger, Raymond Hawthorne III, and Elaine (Eric) Oleson. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Hunter, Hailey, and Raelynn George, Noah and Annalie Oleson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Saturday, August 29th 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 11am. Burial will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
