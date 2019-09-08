|
Florence A. Kiley
Marlton - Florence A. Kiley (nee Sisco), age 75, passed away on September 6, 2019, with the love and support of family by her side. Beloved wife of Thomas Kiley. Loving mother of Maria Gamble (Kevin), Thomas Kiley, Jr., and Donna Kiley. Dear sister of Clara Gabriele, Isabella Deluca, and Mary Breuer. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Kayla, and Kimberly Kiley, and Gina Florence Gamble. Florence is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, September 12, from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ. The family would like to thank the Staff of Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees for their care and support.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019