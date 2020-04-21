|
Florence E. Batavick
Pennsauken - (nee Doran) passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the River Front Nursing Home in Pennsauken.
Florence was born in Philadelphia and was one of 9 brothers and sisters. She was married to Nicholas Batavick May 27,1944 and was the mother of 2 daughters and a son, The late Patricia Sweeney, the late Florence Dean, and son Nicholas Jr. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
During WWII Florence worked in a defense plant as a welder and a riveter. After she married Nicholas, who was in the army air corps she took a job on an air base in Idaho where she worked in hangar testing and repairing radio headphones on air craft. After the war she and Nicholas moved to Audubon NJ where they raised their family. She was also an avid scrabble player, reader and enjoyed playing cards.
All services are being held privately at the request of the family, final disposition New St. Mary Cemetery in Bellmawr. Guestbook, online condolences www.CARUSOCARE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020