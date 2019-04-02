Services
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 728-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gerding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. (Pastor) Gerding

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence E. (Pastor) Gerding Obituary
Florence E. Gerding (nee Pastor)

- - Florence E. Gerding (nee Pastor), age 91, died March 30, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John H. Gerding; three children, John C. (Lorraine) Gerding, Evelyn Gerding, and Elizabeth (Michael) McTague; two sisters, Marion D'Amico and Helen Wohlfarth; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Friday 9-10am at Our Lady of Peace/St. Mary Church 32 Carroll Ave. Williamstown, NJ 08094 where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Burial Gloucester Co. Vet. Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Our Lady of Peace at the above address.

Arr. by Norton Funeral Home Williamstown. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now