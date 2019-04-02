|
Florence E. Gerding (nee Pastor)
- - Florence E. Gerding (nee Pastor), age 91, died March 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John H. Gerding; three children, John C. (Lorraine) Gerding, Evelyn Gerding, and Elizabeth (Michael) McTague; two sisters, Marion D'Amico and Helen Wohlfarth; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday 9-10am at Our Lady of Peace/St. Mary Church 32 Carroll Ave. Williamstown, NJ 08094 where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Burial Gloucester Co. Vet. Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Our Lady of Peace at the above address.
Arr. by Norton Funeral Home Williamstown. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019