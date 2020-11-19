1/1
Florence E. (Shackelford) Shimp
Florence E. Shimp (Shackelford)

Florence E. Shimp (Shackelford)

Gibbsboro - Florence E. Shimp (Shackelford), 88, of Gibbsboro, formerly of Magnolia, died peacefully and entered her eternal rest on November 18; predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Howard S. Shimp; survived by daughters Catherine (Mark) Ballard of Rochester, NY, and Carolyn, of Gibbsboro, who cared for her parents for the past five years; 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Johanna (Joe), and Christopher (Elizabeth) Ballard; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews; and health aide Angie Andrews. Private arrangements will be made at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
