Florence "Betty" E. Shover

Florence "Betty" E. Shover, 90, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Virtua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin N.J.

Betty was born on July 12th,1930 in Mt. Holly N.J to Frank and Sarah Worrell. She was a lifetime resident of Medford NJ. Preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur "Honey" Shover.

Betty is survived by her five children: Brenda L. Scott of Marlton N.J, Jane L. D'Andrea of Somers Point N.J., Arthur S. Shover Jr (Terri Palmer Shover) of Medford N.J., Patti L. McBride (Edward Lipsett) of Sewell N.J and Lynn H. Robinson of Colonial Heights, VA, ten grandchildren: Harry Scott Jr (Jayna), Jeffrey Scott (Francesca), Amanda Lipsett (James Mariano) Alexandria Ackley (Justin), Dean Palmer Shover, Jessica Martin (Brendan), Ricky D'Andrea Jr, Megan Bernard, Nicole D'Andrea, Joe Robinson and four great grandchildren.

Betty was a dedicated daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother, known for her kindness and sense of humor. She was the ultimate caregiver. Betty enjoyed her career at Bell Telephone and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055 followed by a private service for the immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
