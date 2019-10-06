Services
Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home
217 York Avenue
Towanda, PA 18848
(570) 265-2272
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Mary" Emerson


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence "Mary" Emerson Obituary
Florence "Mary" Emerson

Towanda, PA - Florence "Mary" Emerson, 60, of Towanda, PA formerly of West Collingswood, NJ passed away early Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. "Mary" was born December 23, 1958 in Camden, NJ daughter of the late Charles L. Emerson Jr. and Florence C. Britton Emerson. Mary moved to Towanda in 2007 to be near her family. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and congenial personality and for her love of Phillies baseball and Philadelphia Eagles football. Mary was creative and enjoyed music, painting and drawing.

Mary is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles L "Bud" Emerson III and Pam Emerson of Wysox, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Mary's Family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now