Florence "Mary" Emerson
Towanda, PA - Florence "Mary" Emerson, 60, of Towanda, PA formerly of West Collingswood, NJ passed away early Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. "Mary" was born December 23, 1958 in Camden, NJ daughter of the late Charles L. Emerson Jr. and Florence C. Britton Emerson. Mary moved to Towanda in 2007 to be near her family. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and congenial personality and for her love of Phillies baseball and Philadelphia Eagles football. Mary was creative and enjoyed music, painting and drawing.
Mary is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles L "Bud" Emerson III and Pam Emerson of Wysox, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Mary's Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019