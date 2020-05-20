|
|
Florence Gentless
Stratford - Florence (nee-Pasquarella) Gentless, of Stratford, age 95, on May 19th.
Loving Wife of the late Vincent A. "Bud" Gentless Sr.
Survived by her loving children, Vincent A. Jr, John J. and Barbara (Andrew) Schallenhammer. Loving Grandmother of Stephanie and Andrew.
Florence was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners and loved spending family time together on the weekends. Always the avid reader, Florence loved going to the Stratford Library to select new books every week.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations made to the Stratford Library. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private and burial will take place at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home Stratford, NJ. PH: 856-783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020