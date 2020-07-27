Florence Greene
Florence Greene was born on September 2, 1940, and passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley Greene, her dear sister Vicki Salz, sister-in-law of Gerald (Nina) Greene, a loving mother to Eric Greene, Jeffrey Greene, and Cheryl Boorse. Flori was also an amazing grandmother to Danny, Gabrielle, Ashley, Katarina, Marissa, Kyle, Shane, Tyler, Alexis, and Angelina. Not only was Flori a grandmother, she was a GG to Desirae and Francesca. She is also survived by her "Cousins Club" where they would meet every month. She lived most of her life in Mount Laurel and worked at CAA where she made life long friends and coworkers. Flori was an incredible, heartwarming woman who always put others before herself. Any contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
