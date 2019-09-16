Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Florence Clay
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Florence I. Clay


1931 - 2019
Florence I. Clay Obituary
Florence I. Clay

Williamstown - Florence I. Clay (nee Carpenter), on September 14, 2019, of Williamstown; formerly of Runnemede. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late William A. Clay for 68 years. Devoted mother of Sandra M. Clay, William A. Clay, Jr. (Sharon), and Charles C. Clay, Sr. Loving grandmother of Charles C. Clay, Jr. and great grandmother of Harper R. Clay. Dear sister of Jane Gouger, Thomas Carpenter, and the late Gloria Urbanski. Sister-in-law of John Clay. Also survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Florence was a proud alumna of the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, Class of 1950. She was a former member of the Pfeiffer Community Center Seniors Club in Williamstown. She enjoyed playing BINGO, visiting the casinos, and arts & crafts. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 9:15am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to the Bayada Foundation Hospice Fund, Attn: Rob Ziccardi, 4300 Haddonfield Road, Suite 120, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 or to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019
