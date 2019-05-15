Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Florence Collins
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Lytle Funeral Home
Indiana, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robinson Lytle Funeral Home
Indiana, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Lytle Funeral Home
Indiana, PA
Florence I. Collins


Florence I. Collins

Bellmawr - Florence I. Collins (nee Ruffner), on May 12, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 101. Beloved wife of 47 years of the late Carl Hollobaugh and the late Lafayette Collins. Dear sister of the late Claire, Walter, Leslie, Merle, Sara and Blanche. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who were like her children. Mrs. Collins loved cooking for her family, especially baking pies. She was a former supervisor for RCA and a member of the Eastern Star Fairview Chapter #219. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Friday eve, May 17, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, NJ. There will also be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Monday eve, May 20, and 10 to 11am Tuesday morning, May 21, at Robinson Lytle Funeral Home, Indiana, PA. Funeral Service 11am Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home. Interment Ruffner Cemetery, Indiana, PA. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019
