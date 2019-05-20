|
|
Florence J. Konczyk
Pennsauken and Mount Laurel - Florence J. Konczyk (nee Kaczorowski) on May 18, 2019 formerly of Pennsauken and Mount Laurel, NJ. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late John Konczyk, Sr. Devoted mother of John, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memorial Mass 11am at the church. Interment Private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 20, 2019