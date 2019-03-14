|
|
Florence K. Branco
Columbus
- Florence K. Branco (nee Kelly), on March 12, 2019, of Columbus, formerly of Westmont. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Sabatine J. Branco. Devoted mother of Richard G. Branco and his wife Janet of Columbus. Loving sister of Edith M. Finnie. Preceded in death by nine siblings. Also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Florence was a graduate of Audubon High School. She worked many years as an executive assistant at RCA Camden and as office manager for Hall's Motor Co. in Philadelphia. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and 9:30 to 10:15am Monday morning at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior RC Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. Funeral Mass 10:30am in church. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019