Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Florence Branco
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior RC Church
50 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior RC Church
50 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Locustwood Memorial Park
Cherry Hill, NJ
Columbus

- Florence K. Branco (nee Kelly), on March 12, 2019, of Columbus, formerly of Westmont. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Sabatine J. Branco. Devoted mother of Richard G. Branco and his wife Janet of Columbus. Loving sister of Edith M. Finnie. Preceded in death by nine siblings. Also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Florence was a graduate of Audubon High School. She worked many years as an executive assistant at RCA Camden and as office manager for Hall's Motor Co. in Philadelphia. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and 9:30 to 10:15am Monday morning at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior RC Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. Funeral Mass 10:30am in church. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019
