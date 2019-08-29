Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053

Of Marlton, NJ - (nee Yates). Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Roland Fritz and the late Joseph Adams. Loving mother of Joseph Adams, Wayne Adams (Anna) and Mark Adams (Michele). Dear sister of the late John Yates and the late Ruth Kelly. Devoted grandmother of Jason, Keith, Jonathan, Joseph, Kimberlee, Zachary, Chelsea, Joshua, Jacob and Jordan. Also survived by several great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. Mrs. Fritz worked as a Registered Nurse at Cooper Hospital in Camden for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 11:00am-12:30pm and to the Funeral Service at 12:30pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wiley Home, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Siloam United Methodist Church, 3720 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA 19060
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019
