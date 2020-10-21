Florence Lois Mognet
Marlton - Born March 1, 1924 in Irvington N.J. Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Russell. Survived by her daughter Diane Brennan and her husband Richard. Florence had enjoyed teaching Nursery School and remembered many of the students fondly. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Cherry Hill and was a volunteer at the "Care and Share" shop.
Many thanks to Wiley Christian Retirement Community and the Hospice of Moorestown VNA for her care. Funeral services and interment private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com