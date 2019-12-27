Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Turnersville - (nee Schaedler) On December 25, 2019. Age 91. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Barbara Anne Tomarchio (Sam), Kathleen Nagele (Robert), Lyle Flint (Cari), Theresa DeVera (Gene), Mary Guagenti (George) and Peggy Clark (Jeremy). Loving grandmother of 13. Proud great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Robert, Paul, Tony Schaedler and the late John Schaedler and Catherine Cowen.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, January 4th 10:30-11:30 AM at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to the . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
