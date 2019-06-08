Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Clementon - On June 6, 2019, "Floss" (nee Springer), age 85. Beloved wife of the late William J. "Buzzy" Heine. Loving mother of Jimmy (Kathleen) Heine, John Heine, Christine Christy, Candace McNulty, and the late Cathleen McKissick. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Floss was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, and had a passion for crabbing. She loved to cook and feed everyone, and always had an open door policy for anyone to come and share a meal. She will be missed by her Wooster Towers family and all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 8, 2019
